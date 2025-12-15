Andrew Tate Gears Up for Boxing Debut, Brings in Former UFC Fighter for Training

Former kickboxer Andrew Tate, the newly appointed CEO of Misfits Boxing, returns to combat sports and takes on the promotions heavyweight kingpin Chase DeMoor on December 20 in Dubai.

Before entering the ring, ‘Top G’ is training with former UFC light heavyweight fighter and Turkish-Dutch kickboxer Gökhan Saki.

Gökhan Saki is a World Muay Thai champion and former Glory Light Heavyweight Champion with an MMA record of 1-2. He signed with the UFC in 2017 and made his debut against Henrique da Silva, winning by first-round knockout. For this win, Saki earned a Performance of the Night bonus. However, in his next bout, he lost by round 1 TKO to Khalil Rountree Jr.

After suffering multiple injuries while training, Gökhan Saki desired to be released from the UFC in 2021. On 8 October 2021, Saki made his return to Glory with a single-fight contract and won by second-round knockout vs. James McSweeney.

Tate is gearing up for his Misfits debut and, to improve his art, is training with ‘The Rebel.’ Saki uploaded a picture with Tate on Instagram and captioned it:

“Sit with winners, the conversation hits different. Work ethic”

Andrew Tate Wanted to Test Misfits Roster, Shares Update on Brutal Training Methods Ahead of Boxing Debut

In a recent interview with Seconds Out, Andrew Tate expressed his desire to test the roster himself and his lack of fear of grinding despite having had enough work as CEO. He also disclosed that, in preparation for the bout, he enjoys working without air conditioning, likening his training to that of Rocky Balboa. Andrew Tate said:

“I wanted to test the roster. I wanted to see what the Misfits’ talent was like. And I believe in if you want to do something properly, do it yourself. And I’m not really afraid of hard work. I never have been. I’ve been the kind of person who wakes up and stays busy all day long. I don’t know how to relax. I’ve never relaxed. I’m either making money or trading in the gym, or I sleep… I want to use the youth to the best of my ability. I like it to be hot. I like to sweat, to stimulate the lights. I don’t like a cold gym. I don’t like a too comfortable gym. I like nitty-gritty old-fashioned. You know you have seen Rocky 3, where Rocky has to go back to Apollo’s gym and learn how to fight for real… That’s how I wanna train for this fight.”

