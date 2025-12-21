Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor: Darren Till slams both men after fight

Former UFC star Darren Till has blasted Andrew Tate and Chase DeMoor in the wake of their headline clash in Dubai last night.

On Saturday evening, Andrew Tate stepped into the ring and went head to head with Chase DeMoor. Many felt as if this was set up for him to pick up a big win and prove that he still had some talent stemming from his kickboxing days many years ago. Alas, that didn’t quite prove to be the case, and in fact, it was quite the opposite.

Andrew Tate has beaten and bloodied by DeMoor who, in his own right, didn’t exactly set the world on fire. He had opportunities to finish Tate off but instead of doing so, his power simply didn’t appear to translate in the kind of way that many would’ve hoped (if they were rooting against Tate, that is).

In an interview after the fight, Darren Till gave his thoughts on Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor and why he actually felt pretty uncomfortable watching it unfold.

Darren Till walked out of Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor mid-fight 😭



“I have to leave. What am I watching? I’m actually unlearning as I’m watching.”



“I’ve given my life — 20 years to this sport — I strive, myself, on pure, striking martial arts,” Till told Charlie Parsons. “I consider myself one of the best striking martial artists in the world. A pair of numpties call me out like that, and I’m sat ringside.

“I had to leave, because it disrespects everything I believe in and everything I’ve trained for. What am I watching? I’m actually unlearning as I’m watching. So, yeah. What?”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Tate doesn’t appear to be too interested in going after any more fights after this performance. Till, meanwhile, is a bit closer to his physical prime, so you have to wonder what kind of task he is going to take on next.