Andrea Lee believes she could be the fresh new challenge for Valentina Shevchenko.

Lee was regarded as one of the most promising flyweight prospects in the UFC. However, a three-fight losing streak stopped her momentum in a big way.

“KGB” has since bounced back with two consecutive victories with her latest being a second-round TKO win over Cynthia Calvillo at UFC Vegas 42 last night.

Right back on track again, Lee is already setting her sights on her next outing.

“There’s going to be a fight in Houston in February, and that’s the day after my birthday,” Lee said after her win (via MMA Junkie). “I don’t (have an opponent), but anyone in the top five for sure. The closer to home, the better, and I would love to fight in front of a crowd.”

Andrea Lee Would Love To Be Fresh Face

A win over a top-five opponent could set Lee up for title contention with current champion Shevchenko still yet to be tested at all during her run at 125 pounds.

The domination from Shevchenko has almost made her fights boring and unexciting in a way as we more or less know what to expect.

Lee, however, is hoping to change that soon by being a fresh and new opponent for the queen of the flyweights.

“For sure, (Valentina Shevchenko) is probably looking for a fresh face, and I know the UFC is looking for a fresh face and I’d love to be that one,” Lee added. “We’ll see what happens. I’m trying to earn it and I’m trying to deserve it. I don’t want to leapfrog over everybody. I want to earn it and I want to deserve it.

“Valentina is pretty close to perfect. She doesn’t have a whole lot of weaknesses, but I’m hoping to get out there and bring it to her some day and give the fans something to watch.”

Do you think Andrea Lee will challenge Valentina Shevchenko for her title soon?

