Newcomer Cam Rowston Scores Statement KO Against Andre Petroski – UFC Perth Highlights

Cam Rowston made a statement in his Octagon debut at UFC Perth, defeating Andre Petroski in the first round.

As Petroski attempted to close the distance early, Rowston landed a sneaky check left hook that caught Petroski on the temple and sent him stumbling to the canvas. As Rowston swarmed in looking for the finish, Petroski desperately fought for an arm bar, but was unable to get a firm grip on his opponent’s limb.

Once Rowston’s arms were free from danger, he unleashed a barrage of ground and pound strikes, prompting the referee to step in and bring a stop to the bout just past the halfway point of the first.

Official Result: Cam Rowston def. Andre Petroski via TKO (left hook to ground and pound) at 2:41 of Round 1.

