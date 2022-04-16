PFL alum, Andre Fialho is off the mark under the UFC’s banner — stopping the highly-touted, Miguel Baeza in his second Octagon walk — securing an opening round knockout win on the main card of UFC Vegas 51.

Fialho, who made his promotional debut against the charismatic and dangerous, Michel Pereira earlier this year — suffered a decision loss to the dynamic Brazilian striker, returning for the time since in tonight’s outing against Baeza.

Managing to establish control in the clinch in the final minute of the opening frame, Fialho unleashed a series of clubbing uppercut shots, before further wobbling Baeza on the exit, and then walking him onto a massive shot — dropping him and firing off multiple ground strikes to score his premier UFC victory.

Below, catch the highlights from Andre Fialho’s premier UFC victory against Miguel Baeza

