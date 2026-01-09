UFC Great Anderson Silva Begins Police Academy With LAPD: “I Will Fight The Good Fight”

Anderson Silva is currently undergoing training in Los Angeles as he prepares to become a police officer.

Silva boasts one of the most decorated careers in MMA history, having been a former UFC middleweight champion. He compiled landmark victories over high-profile opponents, including Chael Sonnen, Stephan Bonnar, and Forrest Griffin, during his reign.

“The Spider” stands as one of the most accomplished and influential figures in mixed martial arts history. The UFC Hall of Famer put together a historic 16-fight winning streak inside the promotion, highlighted by a record-setting 10 successful title defenses.

Although Silva retired from MMA following a knockout loss to Urijah Faber at UFC Vegas 12 in November 2020, he has remained active in combat sports, making occasional appearances in professional boxing.

The 50-year-old Brazilian stepped back into the boxing ring last month, scoring a second-round knockout victory over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua showcase.

ANDERSON SILVA DROPS TYRON WOODLEY ARE YOU SERIOUS 😨



THE REFEREE STOPS IT IN THE 2ND ROUND.#JakeJoshua is LIVE now ONLY on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/6Hl339QKty — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) December 20, 2025

In the aftermath of the win, Anderson Silva made a surprising revelation, confirming his decision to pursue a career in law enforcement and fulfill a long-held ambition of becoming a police officer, a goal he has been working toward since 2014.

Anderson Silva Opens Up About Police Training Journey Fueled By Faith And Discipline

Anderson Silva recently reflected on his experience training with the Los Angeles Police Department as he pursues a career in law enforcement. “The Spider” shared a montage video on social media capturing his training regimen, showing him suited up in tactical gear, taking part in shooting drills, and undergoing various forms of hands-on operational police training.

Anderson Silva is training to be a cop – police training in full swing 🥋🚓



Via: @SpiderAnderson pic.twitter.com/vkp3cYAW7Q — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) January 6, 2026

Alongside the video, Silva reflected on his training experience in the caption, acknowledging the mental and physical toll while making it clear that he refuses to give in to the pressure and remains committed to serving.

“There will be days when fatigue, pain, uncertainties, my imperfections, fear will knock on the door to want to come in, but I will not allow it, even when there seems to be no way out, when everything is foggy, everything seems lost,” Silva wrote in the caption of the video. “I will not back down, for my faith is in GOD and my fight to continue seeking to be better than yesterday is eternal. As long as I have the strength to rise and fight, I will fight the good fight with faith, strength, and honor until the end, anywhere, rain or shine. Even if the weather is bad all the time, I will be there unapologetically, ready to…” Anderson Silva shared on Instagram.