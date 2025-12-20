Anderson Silva discusses possibility of retirement after Tyron Woodley win

Combat sports legend Anderson Silva has provided an update on his fighting future following his big win over Tyron Woodley.

Last night, Anderson Silva rolled back the years and scored a TKO/KO win over Tyron Woodley. It was a lovely combination that led to him picking up the win, and he managed to do so at the age of 50, defying all logic that we have come to know about competing at that age. Of course, the attention immediately shifted to what he was going to do next.

In his post-fight interview, Anderson Silva made it clear that he is interested in a boxing match against Chris Weidman, the man who inflicted two defeats on him in mixed martial arts. Alas, given his age, you have to wonder whether or not that would be the final time he steps into the ring (or cage).

In his post-fight press conference appearance, Anderson Silva had the following to say on the matter.

Anderson Silva discusses fighting future

“No, I’m not surprised. I just keep working every day,” Silva told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a post-fight news conference. “The age in my mind is a number. For me, I don’t think about my age. I don’t have bad discipline. I’m very hard in my food and everything I do in my life to make my life better. I like to see my grandson grow up and train with me, too.”

“I don’t have a number. I just wake up every day in the morning and say, ‘God, thank you so much. I’m here again,'” Silva said. “When I have a chance to put everything together between my work, my company, and my training, I just say, ‘Oh my God, I can do this again. Wow, I’m so lucky.’ It’s not very good when I pass the news to my family. When I go, ‘Well, I’ll go fight again.’ Everybody (says), ‘No way, Dad. Are you crazy?’

“Yeah, I’m a little crazy. It’s a passion, brother. It’s a passion. I’m lucky because I don’t see nobody in my age, in my generation doing the same. That’s why I pray every day and say, ‘God, thank you for everything you do in my life.'”

Quotes via MMA Junkie