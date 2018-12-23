American Fans Still Don’t Know How To Watch Floyd vs. Tenshin

One week away from New Year’s Eve and RIZIN 14 headlined by Mayweather vs. Tenshin still doesn’t have a direct way for American fans to watch.
The Japanese MMA promotion should be attempting to break into the Amercian market with their year-ending show on New Year’s Eve.
The card is a solid one, capped off by Floyd vs. Tenshin in a nine-minute boxing exhibition. The problem is that fans here in America still
FITE.TV has been the home for RIZIN in the past. However, just about one week out and neither organization has announced a streaming deal.
Some prognosticators have speculated that RIZIN wants to sell the rights for the Mayweather vs. Tenshin fight for as much as possible. But with only eight days left until their annual year-ending blowout, fans are starting to worry a little.
If and when the viewing options do become available for American fans, we will have you covered. But for now here is a look at the entire fight card.
Main Card
Floyd Mayweather vs. Tenshin Nasukawa – MMA exhibition
Champ Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Darrion Caldwell – for Rizin bantamweight title
Kanna Asakura vs. Ayaka Hamasaki – for vacant super atomweight title
Brandon Halsey vs. Jiri Prochazka
Gabi Garcia vs. Barbara Nepomuceno
Daron Cruickshank vs. Damien Brown
Mika Nagano vs. Miyuu Yamamoto
Prelim Card
Kazuyuki Miyata vs. Erson Yamamoto
Johnny Case vs. Yusuke Yachi
Yuki Motoya vs. Justin Scoggins
Manel Kape vs. Ulka Sasaki
Shinju Nozawa-Auclair vs. Justyna Haba
Tofik Musaev vs. Nobumitsu Osawa
Samantha Jean-Francois vs. Rena Kubota