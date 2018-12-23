American Fans Still Don’t Know How To Watch Floyd vs. Tenshin

One week away from New Year’s Eve and RIZIN 14 headlined by Mayweather vs. Tenshin still doesn’t have a direct way for American fans to watch.

The Japanese MMA promotion should be attempting to break into the Amercian market with their year-ending show on New Year’s Eve.

The card is a solid one, capped off by Floyd vs. Tenshin in a nine-minute boxing exhibition. The problem is that fans here in America still dont know how to tune in.

The official RIZIN.14 bout order. This will be handy when trying to imagine the fights BECAUSE THERE'S STILL NO ANNOUNCED INTL STREAM. Not that I'm panicking or anything. pic.twitter.com/o1NW7ZlklQ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 23, 2018

FITE.TV has been the home for RIZIN in the past. However, just about one week out and neither organization has announced a streaming deal.

Some prognosticators have speculated that RIZIN wants to sell the rights for the Mayweather vs. Tenshin fight for as much as possible. But with only eight days left until their annual year-ending blowout, fans are starting to worry a little.

If and when the viewing options do become available for American fans, we will have you covered. But for now here is a look at the entire fight card.

Main Card

Floyd Mayweather vs. Tenshin Nasukawa – MMA exhibition

Champ Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Darrion Caldwell – for Rizin bantamweight title

Kanna Asakura vs. Ayaka Hamasaki – for vacant super atomweight title

Brandon Halsey vs. Jiri Prochazka

Gabi Garcia vs. Barbara Nepomuceno

Daron Cruickshank vs. Damien Brown

Mika Nagano vs. Miyuu Yamamoto

Prelim Card

Kazuyuki Miyata vs. Erson Yamamoto

Johnny Case vs. Yusuke Yachi

Yuki Motoya vs. Justin Scoggins

Manel Kape vs. Ulka Sasaki

Shinju Nozawa-Auclair vs. Justyna Haba

Tofik Musaev vs. Nobumitsu Osawa

Samantha Jean-Francois vs. Rena Kubota