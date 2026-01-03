Amanda Serrano Scores Dominant Victory Over Reina Tellez – Serrano vs. Tellez Highlights

Amanda Serrano delivered another dominant performance in the MVP Boxing headliner on Saturday night, handily defeating Reina Tellez to retain her unified featherweight titles.

With an opportunity to tie Christy Martin for the most finishes in women’s boxing history, Serrano came out swinging from the get-go. Serrano spent the first two rounds landing straight punches at will before launching an all-out assault on Tellez’s midsection.

By the end of the fourth, it was clear that Serrano was in full control, though Tellez was far from outclassed or outgunned. The unbeaten American was more than willing to stand and trade with the defending champ, though she couldn’t muster the same volume or power as Serrano.

Serrano appeared to have Tellez in trouble after connecting with a series of brutal body blows in the fifth. Still, the challenger made it through the stanza, catching Serrano with a counter left hook in the final 30 seconds. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to swing the scorecards in her favor.

However, the momentum started to shift slightly in the sixth as Serrano was spotted sporting some swelling under her right eye. Tellez proceeded to deliver her best round of the fight, catching the champ with a counter right as Serrano attempted to plod forward and walk through Tellez’s offense.

The pace slowed significantly in the later rounds, but Serrano would continue to maintain her stranglehold on the action. In the 10th, Serrano unleashed a flurry of body shots, hoping to down Tellez in the closing seconds. To her credit, Tellez weathered the storm, making it to the final bell and scoring a moral victory.

Official Result: Amanda Serrano def. Reina Tellez via (98-92, 97-93, 97-93) to retain the Ring Magazine, WBA World & WBO world featherweight championships.

Check Out Highlights From Amanda Serrano vs Reina Tellez:

