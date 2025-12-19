Alycia Baumgardner Shines with Commanding Win Over Leila Beaudoin – Paul vs. Joshua Highlights
Alycia Baumgardner delivered another dominant performance against Leila Beaudoin in the Paul vs. Joshua co-main event on Friday night.
With her first opportunity to compete in 12 three-minute rounds, Baumgardner did a brilliant job of breaking down Beaudoin. Through the first six stanzas, the defending champ pumped her jab and mixed up her strikes. That paid dividends in the seventh when Baumgardner dropped her opponent at the end of the round with a tight counter right hook that caught Beaudoin on the temple.
Beaudoin answered the count but looked defeated as she returned to her corner.
Baumgardner continued to dominate the action, targeting Beaudoin’s body during the latter half of the fight. However, the Canadian found new life in the 11th, landing a clean right hand on Baumgardner.
Unfortunately for Beaudoin, it was too little, too late as Baumgardner walked away with a decisive decision victory and her world titles intact.
Official Result: Alycia Baumgardner def. Leila Beaudoin via (117-110, 117-110, 118-109) to retain the unified IBF, WBO, and WBA super featherweight world championship.