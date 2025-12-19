Alycia Baumgardner Shines with Commanding Win Over Leila Beaudoin – Paul vs. Joshua Highlights

Alycia Baumgardner delivered another dominant performance against Leila Beaudoin in the Paul vs. Joshua co-main event on Friday night.

With her first opportunity to compete in 12 three-minute rounds, Baumgardner did a brilliant job of breaking down Beaudoin. Through the first six stanzas, the defending champ pumped her jab and mixed up her strikes. That paid dividends in the seventh when Baumgardner dropped her opponent at the end of the round with a tight counter right hook that caught Beaudoin on the temple.

Beaudoin answered the count but looked defeated as she returned to her corner.

Baumgardner continued to dominate the action, targeting Beaudoin’s body during the latter half of the fight. However, the Canadian found new life in the 11th, landing a clean right hand on Baumgardner.

Unfortunately for Beaudoin, it was too little, too late as Baumgardner walked away with a decisive decision victory and her world titles intact.

Official Result: Alycia Baumgardner def. Leila Beaudoin via (117-110, 117-110, 118-109) to retain the unified IBF, WBO, and WBA super featherweight world championship.

Check Out Highlights From Alycia Baumgardner vs. Leila Beaudoin:

ALYCIA BAUMGARDNER’S WALKOUT WAS INSANE🤯💣



Live NOW on Netflix‼️#JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/Jo7QjhkDLK — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) December 20, 2025

Alycia turning it on in round 2 🔥



Live NOW on Netflix‼️#JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/ptXqflXJ02 — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) December 20, 2025

Alycia Baumgardner scored a knockdown in the 21’st minute of her 12×3 (men’s rules) fight‼️



Live NOW on Netflix‼️#JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/8m6KgL8Mbn — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) December 20, 2025

BIG contact by Alycia Baumgardner 🔥💣



Nakisa Bidarian & Wanna Walton react to a nice combo by @alyciabaumgardner 🇺🇸 during the #BaumgardnerBeaudoin bout in our #MVPPromoterCam view.



—

Live NOW on Netflix‼️#JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/VgJLRjEbQs — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) December 20, 2025

A flurry of punches flew between Alycia Baumgardner & Leila Beaudoin in the final 10 seconds! #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/LSCfeYsTgB — Netflix (@netflix) December 20, 2025