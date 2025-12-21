Aljamain Sterling Calls Out Featherweight Division: “I’m Ready for All You Su*kers”

Former UFC bantamweight kingpin Aljamain Sterling has issued a bold callout to all the top featherweight contenders. Sterling last fought Brian Ortega in August 2025, winning by unanimous decision.

‘Funk Master’ is currently No. 5 in the 145-pound list and is hungry to get back inside the octagon in 2026. Previously, after beating Ortega, he had voiced his desire to fight for the title:

“I came to featherweight. I think I did my damn thing against a really tough dude who fought for the belt twice. Respect. Volkanovski is the f**king man, but I’d love an opportunity to fight for the belt again.”

Check out Aljamain Sterling’s comments below (2:14):

Aljamain Sterling has now called out Lerone Murphy, Yair Rodriguez, and Movsar Evloev. During a chat with Jake Noecker, the 36-year-old said:

“Lerone Murphy, I am ready for you! February or March in your hometown. Bring the heat; I am ready. Yair Rodriguez, I am ready! Movsar Evloev, I won that fight! I am ready for all you su*kers. Tell Dana White to get you guys ready. If you want to go to the White House, I’ll go too. At the end of the day, I am here to make motherf**king money, man.”

Check out Aljamain Sterling’s comments below:

Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy were expected to get a title shot next. However, the promotion chose Diego Lopes to run it back with two-time and current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

In the meantime, ‘The Great’ has asked Murphy and Evloev to fight each other and stay busy, as a title shot is coming sooner or later.

Aljamain Sterling defends former UFC featherweight champion

Former UFC featherweight and current lightweight champion Ilia Topuria’s achievements were recently questioned by a fan who referred to Topuria as the “Greatest Senior Citizen Hunter OAT.” The fan posted:

Ilia Topuria’s legacy is crazy 🔥🔥 – 40 year old Josh Emmet (decision) – 35 year old recently KO’d Volk – Drained Max Holloway (40 year old in fighting age) – 36 year old washed Charles (nearly lost to Chandler) – 37 year old Justin Gaethje (possibly) Greatest Senior Citizen Hunter OAT⁉️⁉️

Topuria has put in a lot of work, and Sterling does not consider the former’s accomplishments insufficient. Hence, ‘Funk Master’ clapped back at the fan’s perspective, writing:

“What else is he supposed to do? Ask for a guy coming fresh off DWCS? Lol”

Check out the interaction below:

Topuria became the UFC featherweight champion by knocking out ‘The Great’ in 2024, after which ‘El Matador’ defended his strap by knocking out Max Holloway.

In 2025, Topuria vacated his 145-pound championship and moved up to 155-pounds. El Matador’ and Charles Oliveira fought for the vacant lightweight championship at UFC 317, and Topuria knocked the Brazilian out cold in Round 1 as he had predicted.