Check out the LowKickMMA staff picks for the UFC Vegas 18 main event…

Jordan Ellis: I expect Alexander Volkov to stop and retire Alistair Overeem at UFC Vegas 18. ‘The Demolition Man’ has started slowly in his last two fights. He was able to eventually beat Walt Harris and Augusto Sakai after weathering the early storm. However, Volkov is a couple of levels above those guys. I believe the Russian will hit and hurt Overeem early and have the skill to follow up, close the show and end Overeem’s Hall of Fame career.

Prediction: Alexander Volkov

Frank Bonada: I lean towards Volkov in this matchup. His length, and the way in which he utilises it, consistently gives him the advantage in the majority of his fights, His relatively high output and good cardio should see him ride out a decision victory. Overeem may have some luck if he can bring the fight to the mat, where Volkov is notoriously poor. However, Overeems actual takedowns are not particularly impressive, and I believe he will struggle against Volkov’s huge frame. Volkov to win via decision.

Prediction: Alexander Volkov

Ryan MacCarthy: I actually really like Alistair Overeem as the +160 underdog in this one. Both Overeem and Volkov had a very good performance against Walt Harris, but I don’t think Volkov really has the power to hurt Overeem with one shot, and Overeem will put together a full game plan to beat him. I see Overeem utilizing his grappling at some level, which should open up the striking for him. Im gonna go with Overeem by a 3rd round TKO.

Prediction: Alistair Overeem

Ty Rosson: Overeem is one of the big reasons I became a fan of the sport. The “Uber Reem” days were really something to behold. While he is currently years past his prime, he is still competing with the very best of the heavyweight division and stringing together good wins. I can’t go against one of my early favorites in this game. First round KO, “The Reem”.

Prediction: Alistair Overeem

Alex Lough: Volkov and Overeem are two of the most seasoned, high-level fighters in the game, who both prefer to mix things up on the feet. The difference between the two is that Drago likes to use his height & reach to strike from the outside and land knees in the clinch, while Overeem has historically been an old-school head-hunter. The one thing they have in common is that both struggle to produce anything when they’re on their back. In Overeem’s defense, he has made changes to his game over the past few years. After getting knocked out a combined 16 (!!!) times in his MMA & kickboxing career, we’ve seen The Demolition Man utilize a much more methodical, technical approach than he did in his youth, even taking the fight to the ground against Sakai and Harris in his last two fights. What gives me pause in picking him is he was still caught in both those fights and had to stage a comeback for the win. The more time he is willing to spend waiting for an opening on the outside, the more time Volkov has to use his reach and puts him in danger of getting knocked out – which, again, has happened 17 (!!!) times now. Still, I think Overeem has enough tricks in his bag to find ways to get Volkov to the ground and eventually work his way to a finish. Overeem by 4th round TKO, but I genuinely have no idea.

Prediction: Alistair Overeem