Ali Abdelaziz Explains Why He Won’t Attend Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes

A fight between UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes for the vacant UFC bantamweight title will serve as the headliner of the UFC 238 pay-per-view event. While the event is set to be sold out, there won’t be one name in attendance and that’s Ali Abdelaziz.

The title is vacant due to TJ Dillashaw voluntarily relinquishing it due to a recent failed USADA drug test. Dillashaw was suspended for one year and fined $10,000 by the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC)

Abdelaziz, who manages both fighters, won’t be sitting cageside to see who becomes the new champion. He heads Dominance MMA Management.

Abdelaziz said nothing will change about how he interacts with each fighter leading up the fight. He elaborated on his mindset on this fight during a recent interview with MMAJunkie.

“I’m going to be home eating popcorn, watching these two men chase after a dream, Hell no,” he said. “You know why? Somebody’s going to lose, and I don’t want to look them in the eyes. When somebody loses, I want to be with them, I want to hold them, I want to do a lot of things to them. This is what I do. It’s going to be so hard for me. I will get emotional.”

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will make her next title defense against Jessica Eye in the co-headliner. The UFC 238 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.