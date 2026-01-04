Alexandre Pantoja Returns To Sparring After Brutal Injury at UFC 323

Former formidable flyweight king Alexandre Pantoja has returned to sparring after his horrible injury at UFC 323. The nasty injury ended an exceptional title reign at 125lbs which had the Brazilian in the conversations among the greatest of all time, not only in his division but across the sport.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 06: Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil is injured in the UFC flyweight championship fight during the UFC 323 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

If he was successful against Joshua Van at UFC 323 it would have been five consecutive defences of the 125lbs belt and a potential jump to 135lbs given his dominance over the flyweight division and all top contenders. The injury came from an awkward landing in the first 30 seconds of the title bout after Van had caught a kick from the champion.

Given the severity of the injury and the age of Pantoja many assumed his return at the earliest would be the summer of this year potentially on the greatly anticipated White House card. However, from social media all can see Pantoja already back in sparring and training so a return may come sooner than expected for ‘The Cannibal’.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 06: Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil enters the Octagon in the UFC flyweight championship fight during the UFC 323 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

When Pantoja returns it will be for the flyweight title, there is no question about that but who will be the champion upon his return. New champion Van is notoriously active and last year was no different from the Myanmar native. The shake up at the top of the division bleeds lip into the contenders below and could offer a fresh shot for those whom have failed previously. The pair of leading challengers are Tatsuro Taira and Manel Kape both bouncing into 2026 in rich form and off career best victories.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 06: Tatsuro Taira of Japan celebrates after his flyweight fight victory at T-Mobile Arena on December 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 13: Manel Kape of Angola reacts after a knockout victory against Brandon Royval in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Will the UFC wait for the return of the former champion or will the new blood compete for flyweight gold first in 2026?