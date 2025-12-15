Joshua Van Says Yes to Manel Kape Showdown, ‘Starboy’ Issues Immediate Response

Newly minted UFC flyweight kingpin Joshua Van has accepted Manel Kape’s challenge for a title shot in Houston. Kape called out Van after knocking out Brandon Royval this past weekend at UFC Vegas 112.

After finishing, Royval ‘Starboy’ said during the octagon interview:

“Now we’re talking. Joshua Van, you thought Brandon Royval would do something… I’m here. Your daddy’s going to take your diapers… Be ready. Let’s fight in Houston in February. Just sign the contract.”

At the post-fight presser, Kape told the media that Van is afraid of him and therefore hasn’t responded to the call-out yet.

However, Van did not back down. Earlier today, ‘The Fearless’ posted on X, seconding the bout. He wrote:

“Houston TX @ManelKape Let’s run it! Talk is cheap @ufc”

Manel Kape calls out UFC and Joshua Van, wants to book title shot ASAP

Manel Kape was quick to respond to Joshua Van’s post. He wrote on X:

“Let’s make it official. Have your manager reach out to the UFC, mine is already at the table, waiting… 👶👨🏾‍🍼🍼 @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @AliAbdelaziz00”

Check out Manel Kape and Joshua Van’s posts below:

Let’s make it official. Have your manager reach out to the UFC, mine is already at the table, waiting… 👶👨🏾‍🍼🍼@danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @AliAbdelaziz00 https://t.co/TKkrXjC2GU — Manel Kape (@ManelKape) December 15, 2025

After this, ‘Starboy’ also issued a chilling warning to Van:

“Joshua Van is my next victim. I’ll KO him mercilessly in the 2nd round.” [Translated from Japanese]

Check out the post below:

ジョシュア・ヴァンは俺の次の犠牲者だ。第2ラウンドで容赦なくKOする。 — Manel Kape (@ManelKape) December 15, 2025

Van became the flyweight kingpin at UFC 323. However, the bout did not play out as everyone had expected. On fight night, now-former champion Alexandre Pantoja unfortunately dislocated his arm in just 26 seconds of Round 1after landing on it.

The promotion and both fighters want to run it back; however, the title rematch will only take place once Pantoja has fully recovered. As per reports, ‘The Cannibal’ has not suffered any fractures; however, his shoulder is still swollen, and further evaluation will disclose if there are any ligament injuries.

If Pantoja recovers quickly, then the UFC will book the title rematch. However, if not, the promotion can make Van vs. Kape or Van vs. Tatsuro Taira.