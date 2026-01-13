Alexander Volkanovski reveals possible next opponents if he can defeat Diego Lopes again

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has plans to make a quick turnaround if he’s able to get through Diego Lopes in their upcoming rematch.

In the main event of UFC 325, Alexander Volkanovski will defend his featherweight crown against rising featherweight contender Diego Lopes. The two met for the title last year, and while Lopes certainly had his moments and even managed to drop ‘The Great’, it was ultimately Volkanovski who came away with the victory with a vintage performance from the two-time champion.

Of course, there’s no denying that there has been some controversy surrounding this rematch, mainly because of how thoroughly Alexander Volkanovski was able to beat Lopes in their first meeting. Plus, the likes of Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy have been waiting a long time for their own crack at the gold.

In a recent interview, Alexander Volkanovski made some remarks that should make Evloev and Murphy feel a bit more confident about their respective futures.

Volkanovski plans to finish Diego Lopez without taking damage and come back fast for Movsar Evloev or Lerone Murphy😳👀



“I am planning on going out there and not taking any damage and have a quick turnaround… then maybe we can do it with someone like Movsar or Lerone Murphy.”… pic.twitter.com/6xhGeUzpMG — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) January 12, 2026

Alexander Volkanovski looks to the future

“For me, I plan on doing what I’m gonna do. He’s a dangerous guy, he’s tough, we’ve seen that he can take a good punch. But I plan on going out there, I don’t wanna take any damage, and I wanna have a quick turnaround, try and have the quick turnaround that I wanted last time.



“Then maybe we can do it with someone like Movsar [Evloev] or Lerone Murphy. Again, I know they’ll be disappointed, but that fight won’t be too far away, because I’ll make sure that happens.”

Volkanovski isn’t willing to waste any time at this point in his mixed martial arts career, and that makes sense. He’s already going to go down in history as an absolute legend of the game, so hopefully, he can go out on his own terms.