Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber Rematch Reportedly Headed To UFC Seattle On March 28

Alexa Grasso appears set to face Maycee Barber again nearly five years later.

According to a recent report from RealKevinK on X, Grasso and Barber are slated for a rematch at UFC Seattle on March 28 at Climate Pledge Arena in Washington.

Per Sources: Alexa Grasso vs Maycee Barber for #UFCSeattle March 28th pic.twitter.com/i0frXCer1O — Kevin (@realkevink) January 7, 2026

The upcoming Fight Night will represent the UFC’s fifth trip to the “Emerald City” and its first since February 2025, when Song Yadong earned a technical unanimous decision victory over former two-division champion Henry Cejudo in the main event.

When Did Alexa Grasso And Maycee Barber First Fight?

Alexa Grasso and Maycee Barber first met at UFC 258 in February 2021, where the Mexican standout secured a hard-fought unanimous decision victory.

Grasso went on to dethrone Valentina Shevchenko with a fourth-round submission at UFC 285 in March 2023 to capture the flyweight title. Later that year, she fought Shevchenko to a split draw in their rematch at Noche UFC, before dropping the trilogy bout by unanimous decision at UFC 306 in September 2024.

Since that setback, Grasso has competed just once, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Natalia Silva at UFC 315 in May 2025. As it stands, she holds an 8-5-1 record inside the UFC.

Meanwhile, Barber has surged since her loss to Grasso, putting together an impressive seven-fight winning streak highlighted by victories over Katlyn Cerminara, Amanda Ribas, and Jessica Eye. “The Future” returned to the Octagon last month at UFC 323 after an almost two-year hiatus due to health issues, where she secured a unanimous decision win over Karine Silva.

Barber currently boasts an impressive 10-2 record in the UFC.