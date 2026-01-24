Alex Perez Blasts Through Charles Johnson with Brutal Knockout – UFC 324 Highlights

Alex Perez took another step towards a top 10 ranking in the flyweight division with a sensational first-round knockout of Charles Johnson at UFC 324.

Less than two minutes into the opening round, Perez cracked Johnson with a booming right hand that had Johnson’s eyes rolling back into his head. As Perez swarmed in looking for a finish, Johnson managed to weather the storm, but he was clearly struggling to stay upright.

Moments later, Perez landed a left hook that sent Johnson crashing to the canvas. That was enough for referee Jason Herzog to step in and stop the contest just past the three-minute mark of the round.

Official Result: Alex Perez def. Charles Johnson via TKO (strike) at 3:16 of Round 1.

