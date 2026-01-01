After Andrew Tate Victory, Chase DeMoor Aiming To Face Andy Ruiz Next

Chase DeMoor has his sights set higher. After defeating Andrew Tate via majority decision on December 20 at Dubai’s Duty Free Tennis Stadium, the MFB heavyweight champion is already looking past the controversial influencer toward one of the most seasoned names in professional boxing. The rumored next opponent? Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr., the former unified heavyweight champion who shocked the world by knocking out Anthony Joshua back in 2019.

Chase DeMoor vs. Andry Ruiz

The matchup would represent a collision between two boxers operating in vastly different spheres. DeMoor, a 29-year-old Netflix reality star turned serious heavyweight contender, has remained relentlessly active throughout 2025, fighting seven times and winning six inside the MFB sphere. His December victory over Andrew Tate was his third title defense since November 2024, when he first captured the heavyweight belt against Kelz.

The Mexican-American Ruiz Jr hasn’t fought since August 2024, when he drew with Jarrell Miller in Los Angeles, a bout he was criticized for during which he also fractured his right hand. Now 35 years old and back in training with his original coach Manny Robles, Ruiz is plotting a 2026 return aimed at elite competition. His publicly stated targets include Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, and Oleksandr Usyk, names that would position him for another world title opportunity rather than a venture into the influencer circuit.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 3: Andy Ruiz jr ( black with white shorts) and Jarrell Miller (Blue with whites shorts) during their Heavyweight Contest at BMO Stadium on August 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images)

DeMoor, who was disqualified against YouTuber Stevie Knight in April 2023 and later lost to bare-knuckle boxer Alan Belcher, has somehow transformed into a legitimate titlist through sheer volume and improvement. His Tate performance, despite its quality questions, showcased ring control. The fact that a former Too Hot to Handle cast member is now publicly mentioned alongside a former unified heavyweight champion speaks to how entertainment and legacy-driven boxing have blurred traditional career paths.

Jeremy White for The New York Times

However, a DeMoor-Ruiz matchup remains speculative. Ruiz hasn’t indicated interest in stepping down to face an influencer-era opponent when his stated priority is securing fights that could lead to world titles. DeMoor, meanwhile, would significantly raise his competition level, and whether he’s truly ready for that jump remains an open question. For now, DeMoor has proven his December victory over Tate was no fluke. Ruiz, when he returns, will likely pursue bigger names. But in boxing’s current wild landscape, stranger matchups have materialized.​