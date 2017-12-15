Watch: MMA Fighters Floored Twice, One Rebounds To Win By TKO

Double knockdowns are a rarity in MMA.

Fedor Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione had a good one at June’s Bellator New York, but other than that, most fighters stay down once they take a clean knockout shot.

Not Cemey Dos Santos. The Brazilian middleweight took on Jorge Filho at FLC 6 this week and managed to survive a few nasty shots while somehow finishing the fight simultaneously.

The fight lasted a total of 20 seconds. See the incredible bout for yourself below!

WOW. Crazy double knockdown at FLC 6 in Brazil. Cemey Meiota TKO's Jorginho Filho. pic.twitter.com/yRE8lYZDIv — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 15, 2017

Certainly a fighter to watch out for. Dos Santos is now 2-1 as a professional, a career which began in April of this year.

What do you think of Dos Santos’ performance?