Video: Sean O’ Malley Gives Post-Fight Interview With Serious Injury

Surging bantamweight prospect Sean O’Malley was looking to truly burst into the MMA mainstream against Andre Soukhamthath at tonight’s (Sat., March 3, 2018) UFC 222 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and for two rounds, he was doing exactly that.

“Suga” hit Soukhamthath with a varied offense of crisp strikes, walking him down with puzzling stances and offense from all angles in a flashy showing of skill. He rocked his opponent more than once in an absolutely brilliant first round, ending the frame with a laser of a right hand that almost ended it in the final 30 seconds:

O’Malley ROCKS Soukhamthath with a right hand and has his wobbly at the end of round 1!! @SugaSeanMMA #UFC222 pic.twitter.com/DGDOZZ1DZG — UFC (@ufc) March 4, 2018

However, things changed in a big way in the third round when he threw a head kick and appeared to have badly injured his foot to the point he could no longer stand up. For some strange reason, Soukhamthath chose to wrestle him from that point on even though O’Malley easily could have been stopped if he had only chose to keep striking.

So ultimately O’Malley secured a unanimous decision win to keep his hype alive, and after it, he gave his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan while laying on the mat having his leg put into an air cast so he could presumably be transported to the hospital for treatment.

It was a moment unlike we’ve ever seen in the Octagon, just like O’Malley may be a fighter unlike any other we’ve seen before. Check out his unique interview with Rogan right here: