UFC 221 Countdown: Full Episode

UFC 221 is set to take place on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Perth Arena in Perth, Australia. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Luke Rockhold vs. Yoel Romero for the interim middleweight title will serve as the main event while Curtis Blaydes vs. Mark Hunt in a heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout card is Cyril Asker vs. Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight bout, Li Jingliang vs. Jake Matthews in a welterweight bout, and Tyson Pedro vs. Saparbek Safarov in a light heavyweight bout.

The UFC has released the full episode of UFC 221 Countdown to their YouTube channel to not only get the fans excited for this upcoming event but to give insight into the background of the current stories revolving around the fighters. You can watch the full episode here: