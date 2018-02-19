Sage Northcutt Looking To Be ’10 Times Better’ After UFC Austin

21-year-old Sage Northcutt returned to action last night (Feb. 18, 2018), scoring a slightly controversial decision victory over Thibault Gouti at UFC Fight Night 126 in Austin, Texas.

Due to the fact that Gouti landed multiple takedowns, some felt as if she should’ve received the nod from the judges, but Northcutt disagreed, arguing that Gouti wasn’t able to do much damage after landing the takedown:

“I was glad that when he got the takedowns I was able to stop any kind of strikes or submissions he could do,” Northcutt told MMAjunkie. “So he never even worked off my legs, didn’t get one punch on the ground, didn’t get one elbow, one knee. I stopped all that. I would have liked to have gotten up faster off the ground, but I’m going to improve that for sure.”

Northcutt is now 5-2 under the UFC banner and 2-0 since making the move to Sacramento, California to train with Team Alpha Male under the tutelage of UFC Hall of Fame member Urijah Faber. Despite the improvements he’s already made, Northcutt is looking to forward to returning to camp and coming back ’10 times better’:

“I’m definitely going to go back and improve for sure,” Northcutt said. “I’m with the perfect team to do that. Team Alpha Male, my coach Urijah Faber, so I’m going to go back and improve my game, make all the little things that I didn’t do correctly or could have done better, make them like 10 times better.”

As far as his future goes, Northcutt will be looking to remain at 155 pounds. He has competed at welterweight before, but he feels as if lightweight is where he’s ‘bigger’ and ‘stronger’ than his opposition:

“Going into 155 (pounds), the last few pounds are pretty tough for me, but I feel like I’m one of the bigger, stronger 155 (pounders),” he said. “So that’s good. I feel like 155 is my weight class for now. In the future, if I grow three inches taller, if I do, and get a few more inches on my arm length and my leg length like my brother, for instance, then I can fight back up at 170.”

