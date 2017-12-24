Retired UFC Star Clarifies His Beef With Colby Covington

It seems like every month rising contender Colby Covington is feuding with a new name.

This UFC prospect is attempting to get his name out there to become popular in this entertainment era of the UFC.

He first got into the public eye with a xenophobic tirade following his victory over Demian Maia in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Since then he has feuded with various fighters.

Now, he is going after former UFC title contender Kenny Florian. If you recall, Florian, along with current welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, took a few cracks at Covington’s title hopes in a segment on a recent episode of UFC Tonight.

This made Covington upset and took to Twitter to let Florian know his opinion. Thus, they exchanged words.

Florian addressed Covington’s behavior in an interview with Submission Radio.

“I think in some ways and sometimes people kind of need to look at themselves a little bit,” Florian said, when asked about why he responded to Covington (transcript courtesy of Bloody Elbow). “And if I had the opportunity to be a mirror to Colby Covington, then I’m gonna do my best to do that. And, you know, listen, everyone has a different approach and everyone will live their life in whatever way they choose and that’s fine. But, I think that when you talk about bully-type mentalities and disrespect, I just don’t like that. I don’t like it. “It’s something that I think is kind of poisoning the sport a little bit, and Colby is kind of one those guys who hasn’t shown the most respect to people. And at the end of the day, I think we are martial artists and it’s… you know, people already have a certain perception of cage fighters and I think that he’s not helping that perception, let’s put it that way.”

Despite all of that, it doesn’t mean that Florian doesn’t understand why Covington is taking the approach he is.