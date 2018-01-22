Rampage Jackson Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Loss At Bellator 192

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson has given his reaction to his loss at Bellator 192.

As seen in the main event of Saturday’s show at The Forum in Inglewood, California on the Paramount Network, Chael Sonnen was able to pick up a decision win over the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

Going into this event, there was not a ton of bad blood between the two fighters, but instead, there was respect, admiration and even some camaraderie. However, that was then, and things are different now after the fight.

In the fight, Sonnen was able to put his strategy into full force by using his wrestling to get Jackson down and dominate him from there. Jackson took a shot at Sonnen on his official Twitter account by noting that Sonnen “fought a smart fight,” but “also fought like a bitch.”

In regards to what’s next for Jackson, he just signed a new deal with the Viacom company leading into this fight and showed no signs of being interested in retirement.

“Win or lose i fight like a man,love my fans that still rides with me,just know I’m still not done,i felt great in there.. i had great at cardio,but Chael fought a smart fight. But he also fought like a bitch.”

Now with a win under his belt, Sonnen is slated to move on to the semifinals of the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix tournament and will fight the winner of Fedor Emelianenko – Frank Mir, which takes place in April.

  • bananaboy

    this guy as become a clown rampage fat jackson is done

  • buddy

    fedor or mir will destroy sonnen they are huge

    • DG

      Fedor is a flabby 235. He does not have a significant size advantage on Chael.

      I could see Chael wrestling his way to a decision against Fedor, but I think Fedor’s power would give him the edge on the feet and I could easily see him tapping Chael off his back.

      I actually think Chael is a pretty bad matchup for Mir. He’s the better boxer and has much faster hands and Mir will have a hard time taking him down. Chael is easily the better wrestler. If Mir can get the fight to the ground he will submit Chael fast but if he can’t he will lose a decision.

  • DG

    Rampage complains about guys taking him down and holding him down, but he makes no effort to get up other than to hold on and appeal to the red for a standup…which is also kind of fighting like a bitch. Also round 1 was contested almost entirely on the feet and Chael won it.

  • Murderous1

    Rampage beat himself by letting Sonnen get up I know he wanted the KO but it cost him the fight

  • Phil

    Chael did fight like a bitch. He narrowly scraped a win nothing to boast about. Its a shame about Rampages cardio I wanted to see him smash Chael. Also someone test for roids please I know one bitch who’d fail

  • Bulgarian Squat

    Chaels a grappler, what did he expect? Rampage looks like he doesn’t care to even be in shape anymore, sad.