Rampage Jackson Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Loss At Bellator 192

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson has given his reaction to his loss at Bellator 192.

As seen in the main event of Saturday’s show at The Forum in Inglewood, California on the Paramount Network, Chael Sonnen was able to pick up a decision win over the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

Going into this event, there was not a ton of bad blood between the two fighters, but instead, there was respect, admiration and even some camaraderie. However, that was then, and things are different now after the fight.

In the fight, Sonnen was able to put his strategy into full force by using his wrestling to get Jackson down and dominate him from there. Jackson took a shot at Sonnen on his official Twitter account by noting that Sonnen “fought a smart fight,” but “also fought like a bitch.”

In regards to what’s next for Jackson, he just signed a new deal with the Viacom company leading into this fight and showed no signs of being interested in retirement.

Win or lose i fight like a man,love my fans that still rides with me,just know I’m still not done,i felt great in there.. i had great at cardio,but Chael fought a smart fight. But he also fought like a bitch 😂🤷🏾‍♂️ — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) January 21, 2018

Now with a win under his belt, Sonnen is slated to move on to the semifinals of the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix tournament and will fight the winner of Fedor Emelianenko – Frank Mir, which takes place in April.