Video: Uriah Hall Scores Massive Comeback Knockout

With three straight losses to top-ranked middleweights, flashy-but-inconsistent knockout artist Uriah Hall had his back against the wall heading into his bout versus Krzysztof Jotko tonight’s (Sat., September 16, 2017) UFC Fight Night 116 from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Penn.

He nearly had a fourth straight defeat, however, as Jotko used an absolutely brutal assault of uppercuts in the first frame to wobble Hall and put him in deep water. But he took the perhaps ill-advised route of grounding the rocked “Primetime,” pounding the Jamaican TUF veteran yet gassing himself out in the process when a game Hall somehow survived the one-sided frame.

That became clear in the second when a noticeably tired Jotko allowed his guard down for long enough for the noted power striker to land the shot he had been waiting for to score a pivotal come-from-behind win in a must-win fight.

Check out the video of Hall’s emphatic comeback knockout right here: