Video: Rarely-Seen Calf Slicer Submission Kicks Off TUF 26 Finale Main Card

On a night full of amazing submission wins, UFC bantamweight contender Brett Johns attempted to top all of them when he met veteran Joe Soto on the opening bout of tonight’s (Fri., December 1, 2017) The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 26 Finale main card from the Park Theatre in Las Vegas.

Johns was able to use some exceptionally slick jiu-jitsu to lock up a rarely-seen calf slicer submission on Soto, who was left with no choice but to tap when his leg was in significant danger only 30 seconds into the bout.

It was a statement win on a card that was already full of them just one bout into the main card and could propel Johns into a much bigger bout his next time out to the Octagon. For now, check out his impressive submission win right here: