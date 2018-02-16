UFC 220 PPV Buyrate On Par With UFC 219

The heavyweight title fight that seemingly everyone was talking about prior to it happening brought in pretty disappointing in PPV sales.

Well, maybe not in this era of low pay-per-view sales.

With the numbers now available, Dave Meltzer of MMA Fighting reports that UFC 220 did a measly 340,000 to 380,000 PPV buys, with UFC 219 doing similar numbers.

Much has been made lately about the UFC in a post-ZUFFA world, as talent mega-agency WME-IMG’s new ownership has taken the promotion in a different direction. With less superstars readily available, they seem to stack a card with belts, of varying significance, like they did with UFC 219 which featured a women’s featherweight title fight between Cyborg and Holly Holm.

A co-main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza was incredible but clearly didn’t add to any kind of draw for UFC 219.

UFC 220 featured the aforementioned heavyweight title fight between Miocic and Ngannou as well as light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier running roughshod on Volkan Oezdemir. But Cormier has never been the draw that Jon Jones was when he held the belt, and Miocic has always been a bit stale on the mic, meaning he lets his fists do the promoting; you won’t hear much trash talk or hype coming from Miocic.

That said, there seems to be a continued trend of abysmal pay-per-views lately. Is it just a blip or is it a sign of things to come?