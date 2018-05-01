Chad Mendes Looking For High-Profile Rematch In UFC Comeback

Chad Mendes was an absolute beast of a featherweight and a top-five divisional staple until a pair of knockout losses followed by a USADA suspension took him out of the fight game for two years.

Now, with Mendes’ suspension nearly up, “Money” is gunning for a rematch with the last man to beat him in Frankie Edgar.

Mendes revealed his ideal comeback fight on this week’s edition of The MMA Hour (via MMA Mania):

“It’s been nice to step away from it, start my business and kind of go into a different direction for a little bit. I am 32 years old, I still got the itch to compete and I am excited to get back in there and jump back into the mix.” “I honestly would like to get that Frankie fight back. Frankie is a tough little guy and a guy I know I can beat. That fight would be great. I honestly feel that any of the guys in the top 10 I match up with great.”

Edgar knocked out Mendes in the first round of their bout in 2015, which would end up being Mendes last fight prior to his USADA suspension. Psoriasis cream he was using contained a banned substance, and he was dealt a two-year suspension from USADA.

Since his suspension, Edgar has suffered his first-ever knockout loss himself at the hands of Brian Ortega. “The Answer” has since rebounded with another victory over Cub Swanson, and stated he’s looking to fight the winner of Max Holloway vs. Ortega, which takes place at UFC 226.

Would you like to see Mendes and Edgar run it back in the Team Alpha Male member’s return fight? How will “Money” look after such a long layoff?