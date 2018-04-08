Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta Full Fight Video Highlights

Following the craziest week in MMA history, undefeated lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov finally met Al Iaquinta – his fifth possible opponent in under a week’s time – in the main event of last night’s (Sat., April 7, 2018) UFC 223 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

And the 26-0 Dagestani showed why he is the most dominant grappling force in MMA by dominating Iaquinta over five full rounds, although it wasn’t without some resistance from a tough ‘Ragin’ Al.’

The fight began according to Khabib’s expected gameplan, with “The Eagle’ grounding Iaquinta before he got back up:

Khabib gets the takedown, but Iaquinta gets back to his feet! #UFC223 pic.twitter.com/6GVULPzrcI — UFC (@ufc) April 8, 2018



In the second round, Khabib ground Iaquinta again and began raining down punches, but ‘Ragin’ Al’ was able to survive the round:

Khabib flattens out Iaquinta and starts landing hard shots, but @AlIaquinta gets out of it and survives the round! #UFC223 pic.twitter.com/RdADBUetuN — UFC (@ufc) April 8, 2018



The fight wasn’t without a few moments from Iaquinta as well, as he nailed ‘The Eagle’ with some big punches in the third round:



And although his wrestling was working in the early rounds, Nurmagomedov seemed to be content to stand and trade in the later rounds:



Finally, Khabib locked up the UFC lightweight title after taking Iaquinta’s back in the fifth yet again: