Kamaru Usman Dominates Emil Meek In Decision Win

Emil Meek didn’t stand a chance against Kamaru Usman.

In the second bout on the main card of UFC Fight Night 124, Usman and Meek did battle. The action was held inside the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Right away, Usman took the fight to the ground. Meek went for a guillotine choke. Usman was at an angle that made it difficult for Meek to pull off the submission. Usman popped his head free. Meek got back up to his feet, but Usman stuck to him like glue. It was an easy round for Usman.

Meek looked to have a sense of urgency and threw out some kicks early in round two. Usman caught a kick, but ran into a spinning backfist. Usman looked to lock up, but Meek shoved him off. Usman pushed his opponent against the fence. Usman took Meek down and Meek had a cut on the back of his head. Meek was bloodied up in the face. Usman rained down elbows. Another dominant round for Usman, but this one was far more damaging.

Meek opened up the final round with a leg kick. Usman was kicked low and time was called. Meek scored a punch and threw some wild strikes. Usman lifted him up and dumped him down. Meek pushed his opponent off briefly, but Usman was right back to the grappling. The fight ended with Usman in top control and Meek was not happy with his own performance.

Final Result: Kamaru Usman def. Emil Meek via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)