UFC Pledges $1 Million In Relief For Vegas Shooting

Earlier today (Mon. October 2, 2017) the deadliest mass shooting in the history of the United States occurred in “The Fight Capital Of The World” Las Vegas, Nevada at a country music festival; leaving at least 58 people dead and over 500 injured.

The gunman was identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock who turned the gun on himself after unleashing terror from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Vegas, of course, is the longtime headquarters of the UFC and the home of promotion President Dana White.

Per a report from The Las Vegas Review Journal’s Adam Hill, White is set to donate $1 million dollars in relief to the families affected by the tragedy:

UFC president Dana White tells me the organization will donate $1 million to the families of those affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) October 2, 2017

Some fans were worried that this would affect this weekend’s (Sat. October 7, 2017) UFC 216 pay-per-view (PPV) event in which Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will go head-to-head for the interim lightweight title. The UFC released a statement indicating that the event will go on as scheduled (quotes via Bloody Elbow):