Irish Crime Reporter Says Conor McGregor’s Life Is In ‘Very Serious Danger’

Conor McGregor allegedly got into a bar fight at a pub in the Crumlin suburb area of his native Dublin, Ireland, last Sunday night, but the reports remained just rumors without an official complaint filed by local police.

UFC President Dana White downplayed the rumors during a session with reporters yesterday, noting that he believed the reports to be false because a much bigger media circus would have unfolded if they were indeed true.

However, a renowned crime reporter in Ireland named Paul Williams believes that McGregor’s situation in his home county is a lot more serious than White thinks. Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast (via Balls.ie), Williams, who’s now a co-host of the show, said that based on his past criminal experience, McGregor is in serious danger and may even be approached by the Gardai (Irish police) with information his life may be in danger:

“I have to say about this, and I’m wearing my old, veteran crime reporter hat. Conor McGregor is in a very dangerous place at the moment. He has come into conflict through probably no fault of his own, with a group of very, very dangerous people who are tied up with the Kinahans. These people do not care who Conor McGregor is, what he stands for, how powerful he is, they will drag him down into the cesspit. “I would say, in the next 48 hours, if he still in the country – and I understand that he may have left the country – but if he is still in the country, I understand from my sources that the Garda will be approaching him to give him a GIM form, which is a Garda Information Message, to tell him that there may be threats to his safety. This is a huge story, and imagine what it would do to our reputation if this national sporting icon is attacked by a bunch of gangsters.”

Williams continued to elaborate on the possible state of affairs during the second hour of the show as well, reiterating that McGregor has reportedly become mixed up with some very dangerous folks, potentially accidentally: