Georges St-Pierre Swings At Michael Bisping In Latest Heated Staredown

Continuing the promotion of their middleweight title fight in the main event of November 4’s UFC 217 from Madison Square Garden in New York City, UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and returning MMA legend Georges St-Pierre faced off at another press conference in Toronto today, and things got physical just like they did at the first one.

One week after St-Pierre shoved Bisping when he got a bit too touchy-feely by squeezing his arm at their initial press conference during last week’s UFC 216 from Las Vegas, ‘The Count’ once again got up close and personal in St-Pierre’s face and poked his chin. The normally reserved and respectful MMA great was understandably miffed, and responded by taking a brief swing at Bisping, to which ‘The Count’ reacted with great surprise (for some reason).

It’s a side of St-Pierre we haven’t necessarily seen from him before. What that means for his UFC return after nearly four years away from the sport remains to be seen. For now, watch his latest heated staredown with Bisping right here: