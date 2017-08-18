Floyd Mayweather Sr. Threatens To Sue Conor McGregor ‘If He Fights Dirty’

Many in the combat sports world – most prominently on the boxing side – have suggested one of the only ways Conor McGregor will be able to get a leg up on all-time great Floyd Mayweather Jr. in their August 26 boxing match is to ‘fight dirty.’

That belief was recently amplified by McGregor’s former sparring partner and current carnival barker/media pet Paulie Malignaggi revealing all of the supposedly ‘dirty stuff’ he does while boxing, be it for a lack of knowledge of the rules or just outright foul play.

All of McGregor’s potentially vast arsenal of MMA kicks, elbows, takedowns, and holds are obviously barred, and it’s widely accepted that the Irish MMA superstar would be disqualified and face a massive lawsuit from ‘Money’s’ team if he did use them in the bout. But that didn’t stop Mayweather’s father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., from reiterating that during a recent appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd (quotes via Bloody Elbow), where Sr. offered the thought that with so many people suing each other, McGregor playing dirty would be more than justified for a “big suit”:

“It’s gonna stop right there. And guess what? Then we’re gonna throw a big suit at him. There’s enough people around here suing everybody for nothing, and this is something that you can be screwed for.”

Not surprisingly, Mayweather Sr. believes any diversion from the rules in place would be due to McGregor becoming frustrated at the stifling style of his son’s legendary defensive boxing skills, a widely accepted (and justified) view that Mayweather Sr. insists has lead to his son not training as hard as he has in the past, as ‘The Notorious’ showed the world just how good (or bad) he is in his infamous sparring videos with Malignaggi:

“Like I said many times before, Floyd is better. But I’m saying here now, he’s training good enough for a guy like this. Conor, first of all, showed the whole world his egg, and I think you know what I’m talking about. And guess what, it ain’t nothing.”

That’s the expected viewpoint from the boxing world, not only Mayweather’s team, as many from the sweet science have blasted McGregor’s speed in the ring and mocked him in the ‘Conor McGregor Challenge’ videos blasting his warm-up routines online.

Yet many outside of the boxing feel the opposite way, as the Irish star has been bet down to a tiny underdog comparatively after the glove size for the bout was reduced to eight ounces this week, with his odds of winning greater than many of the world-class boxers Mayweather has faced and defeated according to the sports books.

People are giving their faith to McGregor’s his puncher’s chance perhaps blindly, but that’s all going out the window if he does indeed infringe on the rules of boxing. But based on his love of money and the stakes on the line, don’t expect Mayweather Sr. to be filing that suit.

We’ll just have to wait and see on August 26.