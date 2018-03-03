Highlights: Debuting Lightweight Scores Monstrous KO At UFC 222

Making his UFC debut on the prelims of tonight’s (Sat., March 3, 2018) UFC 222 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, lightweight Alexander Hernandez had a golden opportunity to jump the ranks against No. 12 Beneil Dariush.

“The Great” did exactly that in his inaugural UFC match, knocking the much more experienced Dariush into the atmosphere with a deadly pinpoint straight left in the first round.

After the win, Hernandez said it didn’t matter what Dariush’s rank is. Come Wednesday, it may just be his rank. For now, watch his amazing debut finish right here: