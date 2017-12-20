Floyd Mayweather Has Already Confirmed He Won’t Fight In UFC

If you thought that all the talk about Floyd Mayweather fighting in the UFC Octagon was complete and utter nonsense, well, you were right.

Barely a day after UFC president Dana White confirmed he was supposedly in talks with “Money” to make a run in mixed martial arts (MMA), Mayweather himself has already put to rest the talk that he started.

After recently fanning those flames by teasing a “billion-dollar” contract with the UFC, “Money” today clarified to FightHype that he didn’t actually say he was going to the UFC, just that he could make a billion if he did:

“Exactly what I said is this: If I could make over a billion dollars before, I could do it again,” Mayweather said. “If I chose to get in the UFC and fight three fights or fight four fights and then fight Conor McGregor, I could make a billion dollars. Which I can. I could do it in three fights or even four fights — I could make a billion dollars. If I choose to get in the Octagon and fight.”

Interesting, because White suggested just the opposite was true to Octagon commentator Joe Rogan, even if he thought Mayweather would get destroyed doing so:

“Floyd talked about it. This is one thing I can tell you. Dana told me that Floyd wants to make a deal in the UFC. Like legitimately. I texted him, I go ‘Is Floyd really talking about fighting MMA?’ He goes ‘Yeah, he’s f**king crazy. I told him he’d get killed. But he’s still talking about doing it.”

A master of staying relevant in the media while not actually fighting, the boxing legend continued on about his supposed retirement by claiming he didn’t know what his next move is.

But if it was the UFC – and it’s most certainly not going to be because he “never” said that – he could make a billion dollars, and quickly:

“We just don’t know what the future holds for Floyd Mayweather,” Mayweather said. “And I don’t look forward to getting back in a boxing ring, that’s what I don’t look forward to. I’m just saying I could — I’m not doing it — but I’m saying what I could do to make a billion dollars quick, if I wanted to do that. That’s what I was saying. I never said I was gonna fight in the UFC. I didn’t say that. I said if I wanted to and what I could. Could and would do is different things. I’m not gonna do it, though.”

After reportedly making around $250 million for his August 26th win over Conor McGregor in boxing, “Money” may be putting that as his new barometer for a bout with an opponent from MMA.

Regardless of the sheer amount of cash involved, however, it’s beyond unlikely that a retired, undefeated legend would put his 50-0 record and legacy on the line to compete in an arena where he has no experience and would most likely get thoroughly worked over in a matter of seconds unless he somehow landed a lucky punch.

At least Mayweather had the common decency to shut down this farce before it gained too much momentum.

Quite the slow week in MMA news; but at least it won’t be full of any more speculation that the aging boxer is coming to the UFC.