Scott Coker Does Lunch With Retired UFC Champ

Scott Coker continues to make major moves on behalf of Bellator MMA.

Per a report from MMA Junkie, Coker and former UFC light heavyweight champ Chuck Liddell had lunch in Los Angeles, however, a return to the cage wasn’t what the pair were discussing. Apparently, the meeting between the two was to discuss a potential brand ambassador role for Liddell with Bellator.

This might come as a surprise to some mixed martial arts (MMA) fans, as “The Iceman” has been teasing a return to fighting lately. Liddell’s coach, John Hackleman, recently did an interview and stated that Liddell’s return would have to be for the right opponent:

“Just like when they first wanted him to quit, and he wanted to keep fighting, everybody was thinking I was trying to push him to keep fighting, which isn’t true. But like I always said, it’s whatever is in his heart. 3 million bucks? Who is gonna tell someone, ‘No. I’m not gonna allow you to make $3 million, which is more than most people make in three lifetimes.’ It would all depend upon – this sounds so bad. Seriously, the people who know me know what a terrible mother hen I am when it comes to matching my fighters, but it would depend on the match. It would all depend on the match. I’m not gonna name who I would let him fight – well, it’s not up to me to let him fight or not – but who I would okay and who I wouldn’t.”

Contrary to his coach’s comments, Liddell recently told TMZ that a return would not depend on who is standing across from him in the Octagon:

I don’t know, I’m not really a betting man,” Liddell said. “We’ll see. I’m retired right now so we’ll see. “No, my decision wouldn’t depend on that (the opponent).”

In an older interview, Liddell also commented on a potential superfight with Jon Jones where he said that he believes he could’ve beat “Bones” in his prime. In fact, “Iceman” thinks he can even beat him right now: