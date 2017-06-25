Bellator NYC Post-Fight Press Conference

Tonight’s (Saturday, June 24th, 2017) Bellator NYC event is in the books from the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Bellator NYC was headlined by Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva. In the co-main event, MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko took on former UFC heavyweight Matt Mitrione. Rounding out the main card was Michael Chandler defending his lightweight title as well as Douglas Lima defending his welterweight title against Lorenz Larkin, and Aaron Pico vs. Zach Freeman in a lightweight bout. A light heavyweight title fight headlined the Bellator 180 main card.

Join LowKick MMA for the event’s post-fight press conference starting shortly after the event is over.