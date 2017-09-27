Bellator 183 Medical Suspensions: Six Fighters Face Long Layoffs

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at Bellator 183, it’s their time to face those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

Bellator 183 took place at SAP Center in San Jose, California on Saturday, September 23rd. The main card aired on Spike TV at 9 PM EST while the preliminary card aired online at 7 PM EST. Occurring also is Bellator Kickboxing 7 was headlined by welterweight title bout pitting champion Karim Ghajji vs. Raymond Daniels.

The main event featured Benson Henderson vs. Patricky Pitbull in a lightweight bout. Rounding out the five bout main card was Roy Nelson vs. Javy Ayala in a heavyweight bout, Paul Daley vs. Lorenz Larkin in a welterweight bout, Adam Piccolotti vs. Goiti Yamauchi in a lightweight bout, and Aaron Pico vs. Justin Linn in a featherweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Freire being out 180 days for right rib pain and Henderson for left rib pain and metacarpal dislocation. A total of six fighters will face 180 days suspension.

Here are the entire medical suspensions:

Patricky Freire: Requires physician clearance on right rib pain or 180-day medical suspension

Benson Henderson: Requires physician clearance on left rib pain, left 5th metacarpal dislocation or 180-day medical suspension

Justin Linn: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact due to severe KO

Fernando Gonzalez: Requires physician clearance on right thigh trauma, left hand fracture or 180-day medical suspension

Ricardo Vasquez: Requires physician clearance on right knee ligament strain or 180-day medical suspension

Luis Jauregui: Requires physician clearance on left arm with dislocation of left elbow or 180-day medical suspension

Lorenz Larkin: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to KO

Mike Ortega: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to KO

Brandon Laroco: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to TKO

Alex Lopez: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to hard bout.

Anthony Castrejon: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to KO