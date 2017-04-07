Bellator 176 Weigh-In Results

Bellator 176 takes place on Saturday, April 8th at the Pala Alpitour in Torino, Italy. It will be the second time Bellator MMA has held an event at the Pala Alpitour in Torino, Italy. This will be a co-promoted Bellator MMA and Bellator Kickboxing event. The four bout main card will air live on Spike TV at 3:00 pm EST.

A Middleweight World Title fight pitting Rafael Carvalho against Melvin Manhoef will serve as the main event while Anastasia Yankova vs. Elina Kallionidou in a women’s catchweight fight will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the card is Djamal Chan vs. Valeriu Mircea in a lightweight bout and Samba Coulibaly vs. Mihail Nica in a lightweight bout.

Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 176 on Friday and you can read them here:

Updated Bellator 176: Carvalho vs. Manhoef 2 Main Card:

Middleweight World Title Bout: Rafael Carvalho (184.4 lbs.) vs. Melvin Manhoef (184.5 lbs.)

Women’s Catchweight Fight: Anastasia Yankova (133 lbs.) vs. Elina Kallionidou (131 lbs.)

Lightweight Feature Fight: Djamil Chan (157 lbs.) vs. Valeriu Mircea (153.5 lbs.)

Lightweight Feature Fight: Samba Coulibaly (155.25 lbs.) vs. Mihail Nica (153.5 lbs.)

Updated Bellator Kickboxing 5 Main Card:

Lightweight Feature Fight: Giorgio Petrosyan (153.34 lbs.) vs. Amansio Paraschiv (153.78 lbs.)

Women’s Flyweight World Title Bout: Denise Kielholtz (123.2 lbs.) vs. Martine Michieletto (123.86 lbs.)

Catchweight Feature Fight: Nando Calzetta (154.88 lbs.) vs. John Wayne Parr (160.38 lbs.)

Welterweight Feature Fight: Mustapha Haida (157.52 lbs.) vs. Enriko Kehl (157.3 lbs.)

Featherweight Feature Fight: Gaston Bolanos (146.08 lbs.) vs. Luca D’isanto (142.56 lbs.)