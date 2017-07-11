Watch: Cormier vs. Jones II Extended Preview Video

On July 29, 2017, Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will finally rematch in the main event of UFC 214 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The two rivals first fought at UFC 182 in Jan. 2015 where Jones scored a decision victory over Cormier to successfully defend his then held light heavyweight title. Later that year, he was stripped of that title after running into issues with the law, which gave Cormier the opportunity to claim the vacant strap with a submission victory over Anthony Johnson at UFC 187 in April 2015.

Cormier and Jones were then set to rematch at last July’s landmark UFC 200, but Jones was pulled from the bout just days prior after being flagged by USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) for a potential anti-doping violation. He was ultimately suspended for a year, but is now eligible to once again compete.

“DC” went on to defeat late replacement Anderson Silva at UFC 200 before once again submitting Johnson at UFC 210 this past April to defend his title.

Now, however, the score will finally be settled.

Take a deeper look into the rivalry between Cormier and Jones ahead of their long awaited rematch with the UFC 214 Extended Preview video below courtesy of the UFC:

