Video: UFC Makes Hilarious Mistake At UFC 210 Media Day

The focus of the MMA world is on the Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony “Rumble” Johnson rematch in the main event of Saturday night’s (April 8, 2017) UFC 210 from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, but apparently some UFC promotional employees may not have been quite as focused as the rest of the fight community.

A rather sizable mistake showed up in the promotional materials at today’s UFC 210 Media Day staredowns between Cormier and “Rumble.” Watch the video via MMA Fighting and see if you can spot the mistake (if you can’t, scroll past the video for the answer).

Needless, to say, it was a mistake that could have – and should have – been fixed:

The UFC wrote ‘World Heavyweight Championship’ instead of ‘World Light Heavyweight Championship’ on the wall banner behind the fighters. Oops.