Video: MMA Fighter Scores Insane Pro-Wrestling Submission

On a weekend devoid of top-level mixed martial arts (MMA) action, a regional fighter did his best to give fans something they rarely if ever seen at yesterday’s Full Contact Contender 19 in Bolton, England.

It transpired when Jonno Mears submitted Aaron Jones with a brutal – and rare – pro-wrestling style submission that emulated the infamous Boston Crab – or even the “Walls of Jericho” made famous by former WWE champion Chris Jericho.

Check it out right here:

It was such an unbelievable win that Jericho even responded to the move on social media (via MMA Fighting):