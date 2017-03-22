UFC Offers Holly Holm Singapore Card Slot

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm has been offered her next fight inside the Octagon.

According to a report from the Albuquerque Journal, the UFC has offered ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ a bout against UFC newcomer Ji Yeon Kim on UFC Singapore on June 12th. The bout has yet to be confirmed, however, as nothing has been officially signed as of this writing.

Holm started off her mixed martial arts (MMA) career as a former multiple-time kickboxing champion, and amassed an undefeated record of 9-0 before challenging former bantamweight queen Ronda Rousey for the throne. Holm became the first women to ever defeat ‘The Rowdy One’ in MMA competition, but has since been on a three-fight losing streak.

Her most recent loss came in the inaugural female featherweight title bout at UFC 208, where Germaine de Randamie took home a unanimous decision win.

Kim had a rather odd start to her MMA career, seeing two back-to-back Draws in her first two bouts before embarking on a six-fight win streak. In her last bout she earned a second round submission victory via rear-naked choke at TFC 13 this past November.

If the bout is accepted, the 27-year-old will have quite the task ahead of her in her UFC debut.