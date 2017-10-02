UFC 216 Countdown: Full Episode

UFC 216 is set to take place on Saturday, October 7th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The preliminary card will air on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6 p.m. ET as well as FXX at 8 p.m. ET. The main card will be broadcasted on PPV at 10 p.m. ET.

An interim UFC Lightweight Championship bout between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will serve as the main event. Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg in a flyweight title bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Fabricio Werdum vs. Derrick Lewis and Beneil Dariush vs. Evan Dunham.

The UFC has released the full episode of UFC 216 Countdown to their YouTube channel to not only get the fans excited for this upcoming event but to give insight into the background of the current stories revolving around the fighters. You can watch the full episode here: