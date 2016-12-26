UFC 207 Countdown Full Video

UFC 207 is set to take place this Friday night (Dec. 30, 2016) live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event will feature the highly anticipated and long awaited return of former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, as she will take on reigning titleholder Amanda Nunes. Rousey hasn’t competed since being knocked out by Holly Holm in Nov. 2015, while Nunes is coming off of a brutal stoppage victory over ex-champion Miesha Tate.

The co-main event will also feature an intriguing bantamweight title tilt, as 135-pound king Dominick Cruz once again puts his strap on the line against hard hitting contender Cody “No Love” Garbrandt. Cruz is coming off of a dominant decision victory over Urijah Faber, while Garbrandt is coming off of a TKO victory over Takeya Mizugaki.

Take a deeper look into the preparations of these four fighters with the UFC 207 countdown video below courtesy of the UFC: