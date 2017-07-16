Twitter Reacts To Knockout-Filled UFC Glasgow

The UFC’s Fight Night event from Glasgow, Scotland has wrapped up, and what a night of fights the promotion had in store for us.

In the main event of the evening, No. 8-ranked UFC welterweight Gunnar Nelson took on the 14-ranked Santiago Ponzinibbio to see who would take the next step up in the 170-pound rankings. A female catchweight fight at 118 pounds served as the co-featured event of the evening, as No. 8-ranked UFC strawweight Joanne Calderwood faced off against No. 14-ranked Cynthia Calvillo.

Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the epic night of fights here below:

BOOM! Paul Felder KO's Stevie Ray!#UFCGlasgow — Wesley Riddle (@AllThatMMA) July 16, 2017

HOLY SHIT. Felder is a fucking killer. #UFCGlasgow — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) July 16, 2017

WOW. @felderpaul just silenced the SSE Hydro. Damn. 1st round KO win. Put Stevie Ray to sleep. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 16, 2017

Felder creates space and some serious damage. Wow! #UFCGlasgow — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) July 16, 2017

This win means so much to Felder. He lost his father a week before his camp began. He told me this performance would be a tribute to him — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) July 16, 2017

That was SAVAGE. Paul Felder delivered a blistering series of elbows that knocked Ray unconscious. Whew. — Sherdog.com (@sherdogdotcom) July 16, 2017

Felder landing elbows and that's the fight. Felder with the KO. #UFCGlasgow — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) July 16, 2017

Paul Feldwr is insane. He has some serious power #UFCGlasgow @SuckerPunchEnt — Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) July 16, 2017

Oh. My. Word. @felderpaul is a dangerous, DANGEROUS man. Just smashed Ray in the 1st with #Hellbows. Wow wow wow. #UFCGlasgow — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) July 16, 2017

Beautiful finish by Felder. Vicious elbows. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 16, 2017

My god, that was violent. Paul Felder doing work in enemy territory. — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 16, 2017

Like I said before the fight… "It was murder." #UFCGlasgow — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) July 16, 2017

Wow. I think Ray was out and got woken up by some of those ground strikes. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) July 16, 2017

Amazing finish from @felderpaul. KOed Stevie Ray twice, bad job by the ref. Big time win/KO! #UFCGlasgow — Matt Parrino (@MattParrinoUFC) July 16, 2017

Once again @felderpaul shows what he's truly capable of. Dominant win. Gonna be trouble for a lot of 55ers. #UFCglasgow — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 16, 2017

Brutal TKO win by Paul Felder, whose father passed away recently. Fantastic win for him. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) July 16, 2017

Wow that was some great stuff from @felderpaul. Impressive knee and dangerous elbows, vicious finish. Congrats #ufcglasgow — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) July 16, 2017

Paul Felder with an incredible knockout over Stevie Ray. Holy crap. Dropped him with a knee in clinch and then vicious elbows on the ground. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 16, 2017

I know your pain and I know the feeling of the fire you felt tonight. Way to let it burn brother, congrats Dr. @felderpaul. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) July 16, 2017

Those elbows had bad intentions. Huge W for Felder. — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) July 16, 2017

Paul Felder dedicates this win to the memory of his father and also shows a lot of respect to both Stevie Ray and the Scottish fans. Class. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 16, 2017

Paul Felder is a maniac. That third and final elbow was a damn hammer. He's hard for anyone to beat at 155 lbs. #UFCGlasgow — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) July 16, 2017

TO THE WIRE ON THE SUB!!! #UFCGlasgow — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) July 16, 2017

Calderwood threw a lot and didn't land that often. She got the fight she wanted but didn't distance herself from Calvillo in the striking. — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) July 16, 2017

Fun yet frustrating fight. I was entertained. — Dann Stupp (@DannStupp) July 16, 2017

JoJo saved by the bell again as the fight ends. Scores could be interesting. JoJo by Split? Calvillo was "busy" but… ????????????#UFCGlasgow — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) July 16, 2017

Five seconds away from getting another perfect on Pick'em. Maybe if Calvillo tried that TD five seconds sooner.#UFCGlasgow — Wesley Riddle (@AllThatMMA) July 16, 2017

Great fight. I got Calvillo 29-28. #UFCGlasgow — Scott Harris (@ScottHarrisMMA) July 16, 2017

I am seeing scores all over the place for this one — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 16, 2017

Calvillo might've stolen that. Was close before the T/D. CC was more aggressive but JJ lands clean shots. "I dunno what's gonna happen!" — Gorgeous George (@MMAjunkieGeorge) July 16, 2017

Thought it was pretty easy to score: 29-28 CC — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) July 16, 2017

Calvillo is going to take it. She got that key takedown when she needed it. Good for her. I need to stop doubting her. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) July 16, 2017

29-28 Calvillo. Great fight. Wish we had two more rounds. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 16, 2017

#UFCGlasgow Results: Cynthia Calvillo def. Joanne Calderwood via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) — Wesley Riddle (@AllThatMMA) July 16, 2017

30-27 x2, 29-28 win for @cyn_calvillo. Crowd obviously not pleased at #UFCGlasgow — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) July 16, 2017

Joanne Calderwood just walked past press row clearly not happy with that decision. Regardless, she should fight at 125lbs next. Clean slate. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 16, 2017

Great fight. Don't agree with 30-27, but alas. Calvillo continues to roll. She's one of Dana White's favorite fighters. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 16, 2017

KOed Gunni then KOed Seven Eleven. #UFCGlasgow — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) July 16, 2017

HOLY SHIT!!! WOW!! I did not see that happening. #UFCGlasgow — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) July 16, 2017

What a knockout. Santiago Ponzinibbio. My god. — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 16, 2017

Whoa! @SPonzinibbioMMA KOs Gunnar Nelson in the first round. Early. What a win. Wow. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 16, 2017

yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes @SPonzinibbioMMA — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) July 16, 2017

I don't know if bag he's saying but I know it's scary #UFCGlasglow — Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) July 16, 2017

WOW! Instead it's Ponzinibbio who surprises Nelson, with a pair of absolutely crushing right hands. Save knockout. — Connor Ruebusch (@BoxingBusch) July 16, 2017

What a stunner. Didn't see that coming. Stone cold KO from Ponzinibbio. #UFCGlasgow — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) July 16, 2017

Woah! ???? Post fight show starts on @fs1 — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 16, 2017

Wedding crasher, party crusher, we can go on for days. Damn that was a punch! #UFCGlasglow — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 16, 2017

Wow Ponzinibbio with the big win – outstanding #UFCGlasgow #mmma — Susan Cingari MMA (@SusanCingari) July 16, 2017

Ponzinibbio just kayoed Gunnar so bad the doctor who rushed in after was in serious danger of catching a leg lock there for a second. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) July 16, 2017

LIGHTS! OUT! Santiago Ponzinibbio gets the biggest win of his career with a HUGE KO over Gunnar Nelson! #UFCGlasgow https://t.co/FTyjGX5j2z — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 16, 2017

@ufc!!!!!! Whoaaaaaaaa!!! Out Of No Where!!! @GunniNelson Was Looking Sharp Until @SPonzinibbioMMA Lands A Clean Left Shot To The Chops. Wow — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) July 16, 2017

Santiago Ponzinibbio stuns Gunnar Nelson with a first-round KO. Wow! No doubter. Rocked him, then put him to sleep with follow up shots. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 16, 2017

Holy crap. What a brutal KO from Ponzinibbio. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) July 16, 2017

Santiago Ponzinibbio just KO'd Gunnar Nelson in Rd. 1. Gente Boa!!! I'd say he capitalized on that main event nod. ???????? ???????? — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) July 16, 2017

Santiago Ponzinibbi-OH! I'll show myself out. — Chad Dundas (@chaddundas) July 16, 2017

That early success may have made Gunnar Nelson a little too comfortable exchanging. Ponzi just has legit power. Goodness — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) July 16, 2017

Wow! Anything can happen at anytime in this sport! @ufc — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 16, 2017

Damn. My boy Gunni. That sucks. Huge win for Ponzinibbio though. Congrats to him. #UFCGlasgow — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) July 16, 2017

Massive respect for Ponzinibbio. This felt like a classic Nelson showcase fight. Ponzinibbio blew that up and is now player at 170. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 16, 2017

Just settled in to watch the main event after a family day at the beach & Ponzinibbio was like, We're all good here bro! — Mike Chiappetta MMA (@MikeChiappetta) July 16, 2017

Someone wake Nelson up. He's on Dream St right now #UFCGlasgow — #Dizz © (@TalkMMA) July 16, 2017