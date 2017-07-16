Twitter Reacts To Knockout-Filled UFC Glasgow

The UFC’s Fight Night event from Glasgow, Scotland has wrapped up, and what a night of fights the promotion had in store for us.
In the main event of the evening, No. 8-ranked UFC welterweight Gunnar Nelson took on the 14-ranked Santiago Ponzinibbio to see who would take the next step up in the 170-pound rankings. A female catchweight fight at 118 pounds served as the co-featured event of the evening, as No. 8-ranked UFC strawweight Joanne Calderwood faced off against No. 14-ranked Cynthia Calvillo.
Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the epic night of fights here below:
BOOM! Paul Felder KO's Stevie Ray!#UFCGlasgow
— Wesley Riddle (@AllThatMMA) July 16, 2017
HOLY SHIT. Felder is a fucking killer. #UFCGlasgow
— Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) July 16, 2017
WOW. @felderpaul just silenced the SSE Hydro. Damn. 1st round KO win. Put Stevie Ray to sleep.
— Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 16, 2017
Felder creates space and some serious damage. Wow! #UFCGlasgow
— The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) July 16, 2017
This win means so much to Felder. He lost his father a week before his camp began. He told me this performance would be a tribute to him
— Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) July 16, 2017
That was SAVAGE. Paul Felder delivered a blistering series of elbows that knocked Ray unconscious. Whew.
— Sherdog.com (@sherdogdotcom) July 16, 2017
Felder landing elbows and that's the fight. Felder with the KO. #UFCGlasgow
— Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) July 16, 2017
Paul Feldwr is insane. He has some serious power #UFCGlasgow @SuckerPunchEnt
— Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) July 16, 2017
Oh. My. Word. @felderpaul is a dangerous, DANGEROUS man. Just smashed Ray in the 1st with #Hellbows. Wow wow wow. #UFCGlasgow
— Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) July 16, 2017
Beautiful finish by Felder. Vicious elbows.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 16, 2017
My god, that was violent. Paul Felder doing work in enemy territory.
— Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 16, 2017
Like I said before the fight… "It was murder." #UFCGlasgow
— Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) July 16, 2017
Wow. I think Ray was out and got woken up by some of those ground strikes.
— Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) July 16, 2017
Felder said boom! #UFCGlasgow
— Steven Muehlhausen (@SMuehlhausenMMA) July 16, 2017
Amazing finish from @felderpaul. KOed Stevie Ray twice, bad job by the ref. Big time win/KO! #UFCGlasgow
— Matt Parrino (@MattParrinoUFC) July 16, 2017
Once again @felderpaul shows what he's truly capable of. Dominant win. Gonna be trouble for a lot of 55ers. #UFCglasgow
— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 16, 2017
Brutal TKO win by Paul Felder, whose father passed away recently. Fantastic win for him.
— Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) July 16, 2017
Wow that was some great stuff from @felderpaul. Impressive knee and dangerous elbows, vicious finish. Congrats #ufcglasgow
— Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) July 16, 2017
Paul Felder with an incredible knockout over Stevie Ray. Holy crap. Dropped him with a knee in clinch and then vicious elbows on the ground.
— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 16, 2017
I know your pain and I know the feeling of the fire you felt tonight. Way to let it burn brother, congrats Dr. @felderpaul.
— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) July 16, 2017
Those elbows had bad intentions. Huge W for Felder.
— Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) July 16, 2017
Wow. @felderpaul #UFCGlasglow
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 16, 2017
@felderpaul looked great tonight ???????? #UFCGlasglow
— Brad Pickett (@One_Punch) July 16, 2017
Paul Felder dedicates this win to the memory of his father and also shows a lot of respect to both Stevie Ray and the Scottish fans. Class.
— Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 16, 2017
Paul Felder is a maniac. That third and final elbow was a damn hammer. He's hard for anyone to beat at 155 lbs. #UFCGlasgow
— Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) July 16, 2017
I call winner #UFCGlasgow #CalderwoodVsCalvillo
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) July 16, 2017
TO THE WIRE ON THE SUB!!! #UFCGlasgow
— Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) July 16, 2017
Calderwood threw a lot and didn't land that often. She got the fight she wanted but didn't distance herself from Calvillo in the striking.
— Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) July 16, 2017
Fun yet frustrating fight. I was entertained.
— Dann Stupp (@DannStupp) July 16, 2017
JoJo saved by the bell again as the fight ends. Scores could be interesting. JoJo by Split? Calvillo was "busy" but… ????????????#UFCGlasgow
— Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) July 16, 2017
Five seconds away from getting another perfect on Pick'em. Maybe if Calvillo tried that TD five seconds sooner.#UFCGlasgow
— Wesley Riddle (@AllThatMMA) July 16, 2017
Great fight. I got Calvillo 29-28. #UFCGlasgow
— Scott Harris (@ScottHarrisMMA) July 16, 2017
I am seeing scores all over the place for this one
— Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 16, 2017
Calvillo might've stolen that. Was close before the T/D. CC was more aggressive but JJ lands clean shots. "I dunno what's gonna happen!"
— Gorgeous George (@MMAjunkieGeorge) July 16, 2017
Thought it was pretty easy to score: 29-28 CC
— Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) July 16, 2017
Calvillo is going to take it. She got that key takedown when she needed it. Good for her. I need to stop doubting her.
— Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) July 16, 2017
29-28 Calvillo. Great fight. Wish we had two more rounds.
— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 16, 2017
#UFCGlasgow Results: Cynthia Calvillo def. Joanne Calderwood via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
— Wesley Riddle (@AllThatMMA) July 16, 2017
30-27 x2, 29-28 win for @cyn_calvillo. Crowd obviously not pleased at #UFCGlasgow
— Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) July 16, 2017
Joanne Calderwood just walked past press row clearly not happy with that decision. Regardless, she should fight at 125lbs next. Clean slate.
— Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 16, 2017
Great fight. Don't agree with 30-27, but alas. Calvillo continues to roll. She's one of Dana White's favorite fighters.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 16, 2017
30-27, you say? Hmm… #UFCGlasgow
— Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) July 16, 2017
JUST!! LIKE!!! THAT!!!
— FrontRowBrian (@FrontRowBrian) July 16, 2017
KOed Gunni then KOed Seven Eleven. #UFCGlasgow
— Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) July 16, 2017
HOLY SHIT!!! WOW!! I did not see that happening. #UFCGlasgow
— Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) July 16, 2017
What a knockout. Santiago Ponzinibbio. My god.
— Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 16, 2017
Whoa! @SPonzinibbioMMA KOs Gunnar Nelson in the first round. Early. What a win. Wow.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 16, 2017
yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes @SPonzinibbioMMA
— Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) July 16, 2017
I don't know if bag he's saying but I know it's scary #UFCGlasglow
— Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) July 16, 2017
WOW! Instead it's Ponzinibbio who surprises Nelson, with a pair of absolutely crushing right hands. Save knockout.
— Connor Ruebusch (@BoxingBusch) July 16, 2017
What a stunner. Didn't see that coming. Stone cold KO from Ponzinibbio. #UFCGlasgow
— Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) July 16, 2017
Woah! ???? Post fight show starts on @fs1
— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 16, 2017
Ponzinibbio!!!!!!! Wow! #UFCGlasgow
— Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) July 16, 2017
Wedding crasher, party crusher, we can go on for days. Damn that was a punch! #UFCGlasglow
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 16, 2017
F@@@@@kkkkk !!!! #UFCGlasglow
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 16, 2017
Wow Ponzinibbio with the big win – outstanding #UFCGlasgow #mmma
— Susan Cingari MMA (@SusanCingari) July 16, 2017
Ponzinibbio just kayoed Gunnar so bad the doctor who rushed in after was in serious danger of catching a leg lock there for a second.
— Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) July 16, 2017
Wooww #UFCFightnight113
— Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) July 16, 2017
LIGHTS! OUT!
Santiago Ponzinibbio gets the biggest win of his career with a HUGE KO over Gunnar Nelson! #UFCGlasgow https://t.co/FTyjGX5j2z
— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 16, 2017
@ufc!!!!!! Whoaaaaaaaa!!! Out Of No Where!!! @GunniNelson Was Looking Sharp Until @SPonzinibbioMMA Lands A Clean Left Shot To The Chops. Wow
— Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) July 16, 2017
Santiago Ponzinibbio stuns Gunnar Nelson with a first-round KO. Wow! No doubter. Rocked him, then put him to sleep with follow up shots.
— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 16, 2017
What a KO!! Congratulations @SPonzinibbioMMA!! #UFCGlasglow
— American Top Team (@AmericanTopTeam) July 16, 2017
Holy crap. What a brutal KO from Ponzinibbio.
— Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) July 16, 2017
Santiago Ponzinibbio just KO'd Gunnar Nelson in Rd. 1. Gente Boa!!! I'd say he capitalized on that main event nod. ???????? ????????
— Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) July 16, 2017
Santiago Ponzinibbi-OH!
I'll show myself out.
— Chad Dundas (@chaddundas) July 16, 2017
That early success may have made Gunnar Nelson a little too comfortable exchanging. Ponzi just has legit power. Goodness
— Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) July 16, 2017
Wow! Anything can happen at anytime in this sport! @ufc
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 16, 2017
Ouch #UFCGLASGOW
— Zebrinha MMA (@EricSpicely) July 16, 2017
Damn. My boy Gunni. That sucks. Huge win for Ponzinibbio though. Congrats to him. #UFCGlasgow
— Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) July 16, 2017
Ponzinibbio stops Nelson at #UFCGlasgow pic.twitter.com/eG2FlQ84gY
— Submission Radio (@SubmissionAus) July 16, 2017
Massive respect for Ponzinibbio. This felt like a classic Nelson showcase fight. Ponzinibbio blew that up and is now player at 170.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 16, 2017
Just settled in to watch the main event after a family day at the beach & Ponzinibbio was like, We're all good here bro!
— Mike Chiappetta MMA (@MikeChiappetta) July 16, 2017
Someone wake Nelson up. He's on Dream St right now #UFCGlasgow
— #Dizz © (@TalkMMA) July 16, 2017
Fight game crazy AF ladies and gents. Just in case you didn't know that already. #UFCGlasgow
— Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) July 16, 2017