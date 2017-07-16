Home UFC Twitter Reacts To Knockout-Filled UFC Glasgow

Twitter Reacts To Knockout-Filled UFC Glasgow

By
Jon Fuentes
-
0
Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC’s Fight Night event from Glasgow, Scotland has wrapped up, and what a night of fights the promotion had in store for us.

In the main event of the evening, No. 8-ranked UFC welterweight Gunnar Nelson took on the 14-ranked Santiago Ponzinibbio to see who would take the next step up in the 170-pound rankings. A female catchweight fight at 118 pounds served as the co-featured event of the evening, as No. 8-ranked UFC strawweight Joanne Calderwood faced off against No. 14-ranked Cynthia Calvillo.

Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the epic night of fights here below:

