Twitter Reacts To Knockout-Packed UFC Pittsburgh

Josh Stillman
Photo by Gary A. Vasquez for USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night 116 went down tonight (Saturday, September 16, 2017) from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The main event pit former middleweight king Luke Rockhold against two-division WSOF champion David Branch. After a shaky first round that saw him get pummeled on the fence at one point, Rockhold made his move in the second. He dragged Branch to the ground from the clinch and moved to mount immediately. From there he got back mount and pounded away until Branch tapped. In the aftermath, he called for GSP to stay out of middleweight and pull out the Bisping fight, saying it was his.

The co-feature saw power-punching wild man Mike Perry take on ultra-late replacement Alex Reyes after Thiago Alves pulled out. The fight went how most expected. Perry blew Reyes away with a knee about a minute in. Immediately after, he called out Robbie Lawler, and the violence gods smiled.

See how Twitter reacted to this finish-filled card below:

