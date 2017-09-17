Twitter Reacts To Knockout-Packed UFC Pittsburgh

UFC Fight Night 116 went down tonight (Saturday, September 16, 2017) from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The main event pit former middleweight king Luke Rockhold against two-division WSOF champion David Branch. After a shaky first round that saw him get pummeled on the fence at one point, Rockhold made his move in the second. He dragged Branch to the ground from the clinch and moved to mount immediately. From there he got back mount and pounded away until Branch tapped. In the aftermath, he called for GSP to stay out of middleweight and pull out the Bisping fight, saying it was his.

The co-feature saw power-punching wild man Mike Perry take on ultra-late replacement Alex Reyes after Thiago Alves pulled out. The fight went how most expected. Perry blew Reyes away with a knee about a minute in. Immediately after, he called out Robbie Lawler, and the violence gods smiled.

See how Twitter reacted to this finish-filled card below:

Let's go champ!!!! @LukeRockhold kick some ass brother — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 17, 2017

David Branch vs. Luke Rockhold headlines UFC in Pittsburgh. If Luke is centered and on his game he wins. Cocky Luke can easily falter. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) September 17, 2017

If he shows up reckless and cocky again, after it just cost him, that would be so bad. — Fury's Fight Picks (@FurysFightPicks) September 17, 2017

Wow, David Branch laying it on Luke Rockhold up against the cage. #UFCPittsburgh — Mike Dyce (@mikedyce) September 17, 2017

Rockhold doing his best to get knocked out here tonight. #UFCPittsburgh — Iain Kidd (@iainkidd) September 17, 2017

Attaching that chin — Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) September 17, 2017

Insomnia has put more people to sleep than Branch, and he just came this close to knocking Luke out. That doesn't bode well. #UFCPittsburgh — Iain Kidd (@iainkidd) September 17, 2017

From this point on, I will refer to Rockhold only as "Bisping'd". — The Naked Gambler (@NakedGambling) September 17, 2017

Branch is bringing the fight in a big way. Fair play to him. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) September 17, 2017

tapping to strikes is the least Bronx thing ever — Leg Kickin Tacos (@LegKickTKO) September 17, 2017

Luke on his way to fix MW division 🙂 — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) September 17, 2017

Wow… I have no words for that. That sucks. #UFCPittsburgh — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) September 17, 2017

AND IT IS ALLLLLLLLLLLL OVER!!! — FrontRowBrian (@FrontRowBrian) September 17, 2017

Please UFC Let Robert Whittaker feed on Luke Rockhold. — Will Martin (@WillMartinMMA) September 17, 2017

Rockhold gets it under control on the mat and gets the finish via GNP tap. Nice comeback from the former champ. #UFCPittsburgh — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) September 17, 2017

"I'm coming for that belt." <calls out person that doesn't have belt> — Suzanne Davis (@SoozieCuzie) September 17, 2017

I bet Rockhold is gonna pound like 6 Red Bull vodkas and slap the waitress on the ass as a tip tonight. #UFCPittsburgh — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) September 17, 2017

GSP….this is my… *I'm so tired*….. Yeah….. Let's go. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) September 17, 2017

They didn't want a 55er bumping up to fight this guy… look what happened — Al Iaquinta???? (@ALIAQUINTA) September 17, 2017

SAVE US MIKE PERRY — Eric Jackman (@NewYorkRic) September 17, 2017

Well, if it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, odds are, it's a jerk. 🙂 https://t.co/cpPDEpFRPu — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) September 17, 2017

And perfectly in time to see "Platinum" Mike Perry knock out a lightweight. #UFCPittsburgh — MiddleEasy (@MiddleEasy) September 17, 2017

Looks like Mike Perry has decided to find out how much hair gel the Pennsylvania commission will allow in a fight. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) September 17, 2017

Mike Perry fin to fuck shit up — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) September 17, 2017

Only Platinum Perry can wash away this frustration. Great timing. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 17, 2017

How much money would it take you to fight Mike Perry on three days notice? — RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) September 17, 2017

ANIK: Sensational win. Where do you go from here?

MIKE PERRY: TO ALL THE BLACKS OUT THERE– pic.twitter.com/UE7n7Os16p — The Naked Gambler (@NakedGambling) September 17, 2017

Perrywinkle thinks he so cool for beating a short notice opponent making his debut.#UFCPittsburgh — Drake (@Dre_Kriggs) September 17, 2017

Mike Perry: Everybody wants to see me knock out Robbie Lawler. — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) September 17, 2017

Mike Perry calls out Robbie Lawler. My god, the UFC better make that fight. Would be incredible violence. pic.twitter.com/V8LdfqlmtD — Fury's Fight Picks (@FurysFightPicks) September 17, 2017

You ain't wanna break bread with the god. pic.twitter.com/YG2XrFrVdY — Suzanne Davis (@SoozieCuzie) September 17, 2017

So, @PlatinumPerry just said everybody wants to watch him fight @Ruthless_RL … Holy Shit. I didn't know I needed this in my life. But I do — Matt Parrino (@MattParrinoUFC) September 17, 2017

Robbie Lawler send Perry home in a bodybag. #UFCPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/SgseNnsnxC — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) September 17, 2017

"I want a top ten, I know you gonna' ask me if I have a name. Everybody wanna' see me beat up Robbie Lawler." – Mike Perry #UFCPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/xf1lhh5fcC — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) September 17, 2017

Mike Perry calls out Robbie Lawler, and there is a great rumbling upon Mt. Xyience. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) September 17, 2017