Stephen Thompson: I Know I’ll Fight Tyron Woodley Again

Coming off of his controversial majority decision loss to Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC 209 this past weekend (Sat. March 4, 2017), Stephen Thompson has had some time to reflect on the upsetting defeat at the hands of ‘The Chosen One.’

Thompson and Woodley initially met in the co-main event of UFC 205 from Madison Square Garden this past November, where the bout was ruled a majority draw after the Fight Of The Night. Their rematch, however, didn’t quite live up to expectations, as it was heavily received as one of the worst UFC title bouts in recent memory.

‘Wonderboy’ got the short end of the stick in the controversial decision after the judges read their score-cards, but he has had some time to reflect on the loss in a recent statement issued to FOX Sports:

“Last night was not the outcome I wanted. I wanted that title more than anything, but it didn’t go my way,” Thompson said. “Tyron is a great fighter, a deserving champion, and a worthy opponent. “We’ll fight again, I know it.”

Given that Woodley and Thompson have fought twice now consecutively, the former kickboxing star will have to earn his opportunity at the 170-pound title once again. While the welterweight champ will likely meet the winner of Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia next, Thompson is ready for whatever challenge the UFC has planned for him: